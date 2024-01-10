(Bloomberg) -- Chilean President Gabriel Boric wants to cut down the time it takes to get major investments done in the South American country to kickstart economic growth.

Boric presented Wednesday details of two bills he plans to submit to Congress within days, one of which will streamline processes, reduce the number of permits an investor needs to secure in Chile for key projects and determine specific deadlines by which regulators must respond to requests. The other one will reform the country’s environmental approvals system.

After posting last year the lowest growth in all of Latin America except for Argentina, Boric has said that 2024 will be a year of economic recovery. His administration has said the economy will expand by 2.5% in 2024, although that pace would exceed the regional average expected by analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The bills should cut down the average time it takes to approve projects by a third, Boric said Wednesday at an event in Santiago. The environmental bill will include eliminating the controversial Committee of Ministers. In the past this committee has blocked major projects in Chile, such as the HidroAysen power project in 2014 or the Dominga iron mine last year, even after securing all environmental permits.

Read more: Chile’s Economy Shows Signs of Life After Year of Stagnation

Many economists and analysts have said that Chile’s growing bureaucracy has become one of the main obstacles to economic growth. The term “permisología” (referring to the long process to obtain permits) has been widely used as a derogatory term to describe Chile’s situation and has even been used by Boric in recent speeches. A study by Chile’s Productivity Evaluation Commission in 2019 identified more than 400 permits that are required for projects in industries such as mining, real estate and infrastructure.

A report from La Tercera showed that environmental regulators approved in 2023 the lowest number of new investment projects since 1997. Still, Chile has the highest regulatory quality of Latin America, according to data from the World Bank.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.