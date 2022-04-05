(Bloomberg) -- President Gabriel Boric, expressing concern about a recent drop in public support for Chile’s new constitution, called for broader agreements and for confronting doubts on the new charter head-on.

Recent poll data showing the population’s growing mistrust in the Constitutional Convention are a “wake-up call,” Boric told reporters on Tuesday while on official visit in Argentina. He added that he knows people who initially backed a new charter in the 2020 referendum and now have doubts about the process.

“We are worried,” Boric told reporters. “We want to bring people together, we want to convince. We all have a role to play and, of course we’ll do it.”

His comments come after a survey published this week showed more people willing to reject rather than approve a new charter for the first time. The Constitutional Convention, which has until July to produce a draft, has drawn criticism over radical proposals on topics including property rights and the environment. Boric has consistently backed the institution and its autonomy.

Read more: Chile Sours on Boric, Constitution as Poll Finds Economic Alarm

Chile will hold a nationwide referendum on the new charter on Sept. 4.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.