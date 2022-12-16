(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s capital of Santiago was blanketed by smoke early on Friday as authorities battled multiple forest fires in the greater metropolitan area and temperatures soared amid an on-going heatwave.

Firefighters were working to control three blazes, while six others were contained and one was extinguished, according to a report from government emergency agency Onemi. Several of the city’s air pollution measuring stations registered environmental alerts, and authorities called on senior citizens and young children to stay home.

On Thursday, temperatures reached 36.7 degrees Celsius (98 degrees Fahrenheit), marking the hottest day of 2022 and the third hottest day in the month of December in the past 110 years.

Chile has been walloped by climate change and is in the grips of a 14-year drought that has prompted talk of water rationing in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, which is home to about 40% of the nation’s 19 million people.

The latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is organized by the United Nations, says there are signs that the dry spell in the central part of the country can be attributed to human influence.

