(Bloomberg) -- The central bank wants to offset possible stress in the financial markets by injecting liquidity in both dollars and pesos, it said in an e-mailed statement.

The bank is acting after the peso weakened 6% in three days amid a wave of social unrest and rioting and investor concern about a new constitution. The measures will start tomorrow and last until Jan. 9.

