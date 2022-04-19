(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s lower house rejected dueling proposals for a new round of pension fund withdrawals, adding more drama in what has been a thorny political issue early in President Gabriel Boric’s government.

Broad legislation that would have cleared the way for as much as $15 billion in drawdowns failed to get the three-fifths support needed to advance. Likewise, a government plan presented in efforts to block the rival bill did not receive the simple majority needed to continue in a late-night vote on Monday.

The votes represented a test for the new left-wing government at a time when Boric’s approval ratings have slumped on factors including surging inflation and the polarizing process of drafting a new constitution. While the rejection prevented another blow to the nation’s private pension system that’s been the bedrock of local capital markets, it is also likely to hit the government’s popularity further.

Three prior rounds of withdrawals injected a whopping $50 billion into the economy, causing it to overheat and helping propel inflation to the highest since 2008.

Read more: Chile Shifts to Damage Control With New Pension Proposal

Still, putting cash in people’s pockets is an idea that many lawmakers find hard to resist given its ample appeal to Chileans. Boric himself backed an unsuccessful fourth withdrawal bid in December when he was still a lower house deputy, saying he was committed to “the people and their needs.”

After winning the presidential runoff that month, the new head of state and his closest advisors said they would oppose legislation for more drawdowns.

Amid difficulties in rallying lawmakers against a new withdrawal, Finance Minister Mario Marcel surprised Chileans last week by presenting the administration’s own plan. He said it was the fruit of negotiations with legislators, and that it would help the population without fueling consumer price gains.

The government also backed a proposal that would protect pension fund savings from expropriations, in a bid to garner support from right-wing lawmakers.

Disapproval of Boric rose to 57%, up more than 10 percentage points since mid-March when he took office, according to a survey by Santiago-based pollster Activa published on Sunday. His approval rating fell 6.2 percentage points to 28%, the poll showed.

Read more: Chile President’s Disapproval Rating Reaches 50% in First Month

Chile’s gross domestic product grew a record 11.7% last year largely on temporary stimulus against the coronavirus pandemic and the early pension withdrawals. Annual inflation hit 9.4% in March, the highest in 14 years.

(Re-casts story with final vote)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.