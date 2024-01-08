(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s consumer prices tumbled more than expected in December, supporting the central bank’s guidance for another sharp interest rate cut later this month.

Prices fell 0.5% last month, more than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey in which the median forecast was for a drop of just 0.1%. Annual inflation eased to 3.9%, the national statistics agency reported on Monday. A closely-watched price gauge that excludes volatile items increased 5.4% in the 12 months through December, down from 6% the month before.

Chile’s central bank has signaled it will deliver another big rate cut at its Jan. 31 meeting as policymakers see inflation easing toward the 3% target. While the cost of living had risen much more than expected in November, board members attributed the surprise to some volatile items. More broadly, they are getting help from weak demand and monetary conditions that remain restrictive.

The annual inflation rate has now tumbled over ten percentage points from the three-decade high of 14.1% recorded in August, 2022. That decline has paved the way for an easing cycle that’s so far lowered the key rate to 8.25% from 11.25%.

Chile was one of the first Latin American nations to unwind aggressive borrowing cost hikes implemented in the wake of the pandemic. Most recently, Colombia delivered its first rate cut since 2020 last month, and Mexico is expected to follow suit between the first and second quarter.

Chile’s gross domestic product likely remained flat in 2023 as demand and investment fell, according to central bank projections published last month. Policymakers see the economy expanding as much as 2.25% this year.

--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.