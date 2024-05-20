(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s economic growth rebounded at the start of the year on the back of stronger consumption as lower inflation and falling interest rates provide much-needed relief.

Gross domestic product rose 1.9% in the first quarter compared with the prior three months, a tad less than the 2% median forecast from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. From a year ago, the economy expanded 2.3%, the central bank reported on Monday.

The report comes days after Chile’s government raised its 2024 growth estimate to 2.7% on stronger-than-expected data across sectors and surging prices of copper, the nation’s top export. The central bank is also supporting activity with its nearly yearlong monetary easing cycle, and will likely cut interest rates again on May 23. Still, some sectors such as construction are lagging, and the labor market remains weak.

Copper, lithium and green hydrogen are some of the industries driving opportunities in Chile, President Gabriel Boric said at an event last week. He added the economy should have the capacity to grow more than estimates show.

The government this month raised its 2024 copper forecast to $4.20 per pound from $3.84 and expects the average price to remain steady through 2028.

On the other hand, housing construction permits, a key gauge of activity in the housing sector, are near a historic low, according to Chile’s National Statistics Institute. Unemployment remains above pre-pandemic levels, at 8.7%. Furthermore, some factors behind recent economic growth, such as electricity generation, may prove to be temporary.

Both traders and economists surveyed by the central bank expect the monetary authority to deliver a half-point rate cut this week. Policymakers have already lowered borrowing costs by 4.75 percentage points since July.

