Chile’s economy had a weak start to the second quarter as manufacturing production unexpectedly dropped, industrial output grew less than expected and unemployment remained flat in April.

Manufacturing output fell 1.4% from a year ago, compared with economists’ forecast for a 0.3% increase. Industrial production rose 0.7%, less than the 1.1% expansion estimated by analysts. Unemployment at 6.9% frustrated analysts who expected a slight improvement in the rate.

The combined data suggest the economy isn’t recovering as fast as expected from a slowdown in the first quarter, when the U.S.-China trade war weighed on its metal exports

Chile’s central bank surprised markets this week when it said it is considering cutting its benchmark interest rate

Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said Thursday the central bank’s debate about whether to cut rates “has merit” given international conditions and a slow start to the year for the Chilean economy

Drop of 1.4% in manufacturing production explained mostly by a 4.5% drop in food production and a 67% drop in leather products, related to an increase in imports of these products

