(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s economic activity fell more than expected in May from the previous year as the central bank prepares to cut interest rates.

The Imacec index, a proxy for gross domestic product, dropped 2% from the previous year, more than the 1.7% decline forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg survey. From the previous month, it decreased 0.5%, the central bank reported Monday.

Services were unchanged in May from the year earlier, while industry slid 0.8%, according to the central bank. Leading the drop in output was mining, which tumbled 7.5% during the same period.

Chile’s central bank is expected to start cutting interest rates this month after holding them steady at 11.25% for eight months as inflation trends lower and economic growth stagnates. Consumer prices rose 8.7% in the 12 months through May from a cycle peak of 14.1% in last August.

There is increasing evidence that tight monetary policy is coming at a high economic cost. The National Statistics Institute reported Friday that industrial production contracted more than expected in May as mining slumped. Retail sales have fallen at double digit rates in nine of the last 13 readings, after a consumer spending boom, fueled by handouts to counter the pandemic and pension fund withdrawals, evaporated.

Chile is one of the few Latin American economies expected to contract this year, with an average estimate of a 0.1% decline for gross domestic product, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

