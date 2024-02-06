(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s former President Sebastian Pinera died in a helicopter crash in the south of the country on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from his office. He was 74.

Four people were aboard the helicopter that crashed, according to government’s emergency agency Senapred. Three of them survived with injuries, the agency added.

Chile Interior Minister Carolina Toha said that rescue services have recovered Pinera’s body and that the government will declare a period of national mourning.

Pinera “will accordingly have all the honors and republican recognitions that he deserves,” Toha said in televised remarks. “President Pinera governed us and we will remember the way he gave and dedicated his life to public service.”

Local media showed images of heavy rains and wind near the crash site at Lago Ranco. Argentina’s presidency sent its condolences to Pinera’s family, according to a statement.

