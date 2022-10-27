(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s flu hospitalizations this year were lower than prepandemic levels after a far-reaching vaccination campaign, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that shows the importance of encouraging people to get immunized.

The Chilean government was able to get shots to 88% of its target population before the virus’ peak spread, according to the CDC study. In comparison, just 50% of US adults got flu shots in the 2020 to 2021 season, according to the agency.

The flu vaccine was 49% effective against hospitalization in Chile, according to the study published Thursday in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Immunity to the virus was low after people had been masking and socially isolating to avoid Covid-19, and the vaccination program helped the country minimize what experts had said could be a severe season.

Experts are warning that the US is facing the prospect of a similarly harsh flu outbreak. White House Covid Czar Ashish Jha said the government is preparing for a “tripledemic” with Covid, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus all circulating this fall and winter. RSV and flu cases are rising in much of the US already.

