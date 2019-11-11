(Bloomberg) -- After three weeks of mass protests, Chile’s government is proposing steps to draw up a new constitution, a key demand of the demonstrators.

Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel made the announcement on Sunday speaking after a meeting of the ruling coalition. The constitution woiuld be drafted by “a constituent congress” and then ratified through a plebiscite, he said, without giving more details.

“We, as the government, will send our proposal for the mechanism of constitutional change in the next few days,” Blumel told Canal 13 television. The new constitution would be drawn up within “one or two years.”

Chile’s government is trying to respond to the worst civil unrest since the restoration of democracy in 1990. Protesters are holding daily marches, often marred by violence, fueled by anger over the rising cost of living and inequality in South America’s wealthiest nation. One of their chief targets is the constitution.

Drawn up under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, many still regard the constitution as a bulwark of the country’s economic system that demonstrators want to alter, even after 20 amendments in recent years. For example, detractors point to the legal safeguards given to private property as one of the drivers behind Chile’s water privatization, a controversial subject in a country struggling with severe droughts.

The fact that laws drafted during the country’s bloodiest era are still in place has always been a thorn for large parts of Chilean society. According to a Cadem poll conducted on Oct. 30, 87% of people surveyed were in favor of changing the constitution.

