(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s inflation sped up for the 16th consecutive month in June, though it came in slightly less than expected, as the central bank prepares to deliver another interest rate increase at next week’s policy meeting.

Consumer prices rose 12.5% from a year prior, below the 12.7% median forecast of economists in a Bloomberg survey, but well above the central bank’s 3% target. Monthly inflation stood at 0.9%, the national statistics institute reported on Friday.

The central bank has signaled plans to extend one of the world’s biggest tightening cycles in 2022 as inflation rockets further above its goal. In the past year, the economy has been seared by soaring demand amid fiscal stimulus and cost pressures from higher raw material prices. This week, the country’s currency plunged to a record low, possibly portending more price pain ahead.

Transport costs rose by 2.6% on the month, while food and non-alcoholic beverage prices gained 1.2%, according to the statistics institute. Within the transport price category, airline tickets rose 13.4% on the month.

Inflation will end the year at 9.9% before easing to 2.7% in 2023, according to the latest central bank forecasts. Some private sector analysts are warning of upside pressures to inflation, especially as the currency drops.

The pass-through to inflation from the slump in Chile’s peso may be higher than during previous declines, BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a June note. They see an exchange rate around 900 per dollar possibly adding one percentage point to cost of living increases after a year, thus fueling risks for 2023. The peso is currently about 950 to the dollar.

Soaring consumer prices have also pummeled President Gabriel Boric’s approval rating. His administration has tried to soften the blow through measures including freezing public transportation fares and mitigating fuel cost rises.

