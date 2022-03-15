(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s new government will press ahead with plans to end a state of emergency in parts of the south marked by land disputes with indigenous groups even after the interior minister’s first visit there was marred by gunfire.

A convoy traveling near the community of Temucuicui was met by shots in the air, with no one injured and no damage to vehicles, spokeswoman Camila Vallejo told reporters on Tuesday. Interior Minister Izkia Siches later said that she was continuing her travels, and that “violence won’t stop us.”

The incident is a shocking reminder of the challenges facing President Gabriel Boric’s administration, which took power on Friday vowing to seek a more tolerant, equal and greener future for one of Latin America’s richest nations. Officials have said they will calm tensions in an area some 600 kilometers (373 miles) south of Santiago that’s seen armed attacks and arson. Detractors criticize the move, saying his government needs a tougher stance.

“We know that the path to dialogue won’t be exempt from difficulties,” Vallejo said. “We know that, probably, there are many people who don’t want dialogue.”

Violence stemming from the land dispute, coupled with persistent fears over urban crime, helped propel last year’s rise of hard-line conservative Jose Antonio Kast, who ended up losing to Boric in December’s runoff vote.

At the same time, Chile’s Constitutional Convention has incorporated articles into the draft charter that would give greater recognition to indigenous communities. The institution is continuing its work, with the new constitution expected to be put to a national referendum in the second half of the year.

