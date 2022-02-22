(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s incoming Finance Minister Mario Marcel pledged to reduce uncertainty and seek to control debt levels, as he gets ready to take the reins of the economy next month as part of the new administration of President-elect Gabriel Boric.

Establishing a fiscal base that allows the new government to execute its plans is priority, Marcel told reporters in Santiago on Tuesday after a meeting with outgoing Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda. Employment has recovered slower than activity and creating more jobs is an issue that must be addressed, he said after an encounter of the transition teams that lasted over two hours.

Marcel will be in charge of driving an economy that’s remained strong at the beginning of this year after posting record growth of about 12% in 2021. At the same time, voracious consumption and higher commodity costs have propelled inflation well above target. That, together with political volatility, has introduced a degree of uncertainty unusual for one of the world’s most stable emerging markets.

Going forward, Marcel will be in charge of a tax reform that Boric describes as a prime focus of this administration.

Surprising Decision

Marcel said his team was surprised by an announcement earlier in the day that outgoing President Sebastian Pinera’s administration extended a job subsidy program. He asked Cerda to avoid making last-minute decisions that involve public funds, or to give him prior notice before making such moves.

The incoming finance minister’s team will review the legislative agenda in more detail in coming weeks, Marcel also told reporters. Proposals including the reduction in working week hours are central to Boric’s plans, and details still have to be worked out regarding how gradual the changes are phased in, he said.

In addition, he reiterated that Boric will not support any proposal for new pension fund withdrawals after previous bills led to the exit of about $50 billion from saving funds during the pandemic.

Marcel’s nomination last month was cheered by investors who saw the decision as a sign of policy moderation and fiscal prudence in the left-wing coalition headed by Boric. In his previous role as central bank head, he won praise for helping steer Chile’s economy through the throes of the pandemic and also criticizing early pension withdrawals.

The current Pinera administration will have to nominate a new central bank director after a board seat was emptied with Marcel’s nomination to the Boric government, the incoming minister said.

