(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s peso is leading currency gains worldwide this week after a surprise jump in the inflation rate triggered speculation the central bank will be pushed into an emergency rate hike.

The peso is up 3.6% as banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the Bank of Nova Scotia say the central bank should consider raising borrowing costs before their next rate-setting meeting on March 29. The currency is now the second best performing this year -- gaining 6.5% -- after the Brazilian real. It breached the key 800 per-dollar level Thursday.

Chile’s swap rates soared in response to the spike in consumer prices reported early Tuesday, improving the peso’s carry trade appeal. The short-end was up the most, with the one-year Camara rate rising about 90 basis points since the inflation number was released. The market prices almost 290bps of hikes by July, with the policy rate nearing 8.4%.

Policy makers in the Andean nation have already driven up borrowing costs by 500 basis points since July amid a consumer spending boom and soaring commodity prices, but fresh jumps in the cost of oil now stand to compound the pain. Chile’s central bank didn’t comment on the chances of an emergency hike.

