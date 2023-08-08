(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s peso is racking up negative milestones — hitting a year-to-date low Tuesday, posting its longest losing streak in almost three years and becoming the only Latin American major currency to decline in 2023. The currency has weakened every day since policymakers cut interest rates by more than expected on July 28, spearheading the easing cycle across the region. It’s also been hit after disappointing growth in China undermined copper prices and the central bank said it planned to rebuild its dollar reserves, buying up greenbacks.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.