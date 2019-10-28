(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera fired his interior, finance and economy ministers among others after 10 days of often-violent upheaval turned the politics of the country famed for its free-market policies on its head.

Pinera appointed Gonzalo Blumel as interior minister and Ignacio Briones as finance minister.

The reshuffle comes after the president called on the army to restore order as protests against a hike in subway fares degenerated into a wave of riots and looting. On Friday, over a million people marched peacefully through Santiago in the biggest demonstration in the country’s history to demand greater equality, the resignation of Pinera and the writing of a new constitution.

The president is struggling to convince people that their voice has been heard, with his approval rating slumping to 14% last week, according to a survey by pollster Cadem.

Briones is currently dean of the school of government at Universidad Adolfo Ibanez. He has a PhD in political economy from Institut d´Etudes Politiques de Paris and economics and political science degrees from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile. During the first government of Pinera he was senior adviser to the Finance Ministry and ambassador to the OECD between 2013-2014.

Today’s firings also included Andres Chadwick, the interior minister and Economy Minister Juan Andres Fontaine. Chadwick was a particular target of anger because of the violent suppression of the protests and the fact he is Pinera’s cousin.

Fontaine was another target after remarking that to avoid the higher subway prices, people should just get up earlier to take the subway at non-peak hours. A study earlier this year showed that Santiago residents face commutes as long as two hours.

To contact the reporter on this story: Eduardo Thomson in Santiago at ethomson1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Cancel at dcancel@bloomberg.net, Sebastian Boyd, Philip Sanders

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.