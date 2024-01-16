(Bloomberg) -- Chilean President Gabriel Boric’s plan to revamp the country’s privately-run pension system, created in the 80s during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, cleared one of its first hurdles in Congress this week.

The Lower House’s labor committee voted Monday night along party lines to approve the pension bill. If the draft makes its way through Congress as it is, it will eliminate the country’s private pension fund managers, or AFPs, which have been a bedrock of the country’s capital markets with their pool of $180 billion in assets under management.

The AFPs will be replaced by new private companies -and one state-owned option- that will only focus on investing worker savings. A state entity will be in charge of collecting savings and paying the pensions, which the AFPs currently do. It also will increase a state-paid minimum guaranteed pension for all Chileans and force employers to contribute 6% of worker salaries to savings.

To secure support for the bill, the government accepted changes set forward by the Christian Democracy and other centrist swing parties. It stated that half of the extra 6% will go to individual accounts and the rest to a collective pension system to fund current retiree pensions. That has been one of the main contentious issues as opposition parties in the right have said that the whole 6% should go to individual accounts. They have also said that the employer contribution may stimulate more labor informality.

“After 14 months of negotiations on the pension reform, we have taken a crucial step,” Labor minister Jeannette Jara said after the vote.

Private pension managers suffer of bad reputation in Chile. Their elimination has been for years a key demand from many social groups mostly in the left, particularly after the social unrest that swept the country in 2019. They accuse them of paying meager amounts that leave people living under poverty levels, even as the fund managers have allowed Chile to have one of the most dynamic capital markets in Latin America.

The bill will now head to a vote at the Lower House’s Finance Committee and then to a vote at the Chamber’s floor before moving on to the Senate.

