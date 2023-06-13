(Bloomberg) -- Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced the resignation of Health Undersecretary Fernando Araos on Tuesday after a spike in respiratory illnesses overwhelmed hospitals and caused several infant deaths.

Boric appointed Osvaldo Salgado as his replacement. The head of state didn’t change Health Minister Ximena Aguilera despite requests from opposition legislators to do so.

“We are working hard 24 hours a day so that everybody who requires it has timely access to health care, and we are very aware that the next two weeks will be complex,” Boric said in televised comments.

Boric’s approval rating fell eight percentage points in the latest weekly Cadem poll, partially reversing a boost from his annual State of the Nation speech, amid criticism of the government’s slow response to increase the number of beds at hospital intensive care units.

The government has increased the number of pediatric intensive care beds by almost 60% in response to the emergency, and about 93% are currently occupied, Boric said.

Read more: Chile Government Says Private Health Firms Owe $1.4 Billion

(Updates with quote from President Boric in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.