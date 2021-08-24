50m ago
Chile’s Presidential Field Swells to Nine at Sign-Up Deadline
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The founder of a now defunct financial advisory firm that roiled Chile’s capital markets and a leader of a Stalinist offshoot of Chile’s communist party will be in the final list of nine candidates vying in the country’s presidential elections November.
Seven contenders registered with government electoral body Servel before the final cutoff on Monday night. One of those was Senate President Yasna Provoste, who won last week’s primary between traditional center-left parties.
Read more: Chile Senate Head Provoste Wins Center-Left Presidential Primary
The candidates will also face Sebastian Sichel and Gabriel Boric, both of whom won their respective primaries in July. The first round of presidential elections will take place on Nov. 21, with a possible runoff set for December.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Mandatory vaccines in workplaces? Here's where the TSX 60 fall
-
3:51
A repayment strategy is the quickest path to becoming debt free
-
4:07
Jerome Powell’s policy revolution was blindsided by COVID-19
-
Roger Federer-backed Swiss shoemaker on plans IPO in New York
-
3:27
GM and LG’s too-big-to-fail ties tested by US$1 billion recall
-
1:53
Tesla swaps year-away robotaxis for year-away humanoid robot