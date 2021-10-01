(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s economy grew faster than expected in August as relaxed mobility restrictions, billions of dollars in government stimulus and early pension withdrawals fueled demand.

The Imacec index, a proxy for gross domestic product, leaped 19.1% from the same month a year earlier, compared with the 16.5% median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. For the month, activity expanded 1.1%, also above expectations, the central bank reported Friday.

All the components of the Imacec grew compared to the same period of the previous year, led by services and retail activities, the central bank said in its statement. “This result was mainly explained by the greater opening of the economy, the measures to support households, the partial withdrawals of pension funds and the lower comparison base in August of the previous year,” the bank said.

The central bank expects growth this year to reach as much as 11.5%, buoyed by fiscal stimulus as well as about $49 billion that Chileans have taken from their pension savings, with legislation for a fourth round of withdrawals now heading to the senate.

The daily tally of new coronavirus cases and positivity rates in August declined to levels last seen in the early stages of the pandemic, while the government kicked off the plan to administer booster shots as it moves forward with one of the most advanced Covid-19 prevention campaigns in Latin America.

President Sebastian Pinera also announced the extension of emergency cash payments program to poor and middle-class families and introduced new subsidies.

Services rose 22.4% in August, while industry gained 14.8%, according to the central bank. Mining activity fell by 1.7%.

On Thursday, the statistics institute reported that August manufacturing output and retail sales continued to expand, but below economists’ estimates.

The central bank has hiked its key rate by a total of 100 basis points at its last two meetings and forecasts annual inflation at 5.7% by December.

