(Bloomberg) -- Chilean political parties proposed over one thousand changes to an outline of a new constitution, exposing divisions among charter writers over hot-button topics from abortion rights to gender parity.

Members of the right-wing dominated Constitutional Council submitted Monday night amendments to a preliminary draft composed by a Commission of Experts. The modifications focus on a slew of topics including abortion, crime, corruption and even cutting the number of lawmakers. Four committees will now further discuss the proposals.

The right-wing Partido Republicano, which has regularly campaigned against changing the existing charter that dates from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, is the largest party in the council. The amendments that it will propose will restrict access to abortion, Luis Silva, a party councilmember, said in an interview with El Mercurio.

In Chile abortions are only allowed in cases of rape, when the mother’s life is in danger or when the fetus is not expected to survive after birth. Partido Republicano members have also said they will propose ending parity rules in the upcoming elections.

Chile is advancing in its second shot at writing a new constitution for one of Latin America’s richest economies, though the process has been marred by public apathy and mistrust. The prior attempt failed after voters rejected a draft that was viewed as too far to the left. Closing the gaps between different viewpoints on the charter now would be a “miracle,” according to Claudio Fuentes, a political analyst and professor at Universidad Diego Portales.

“This won’t be a neutral constitution,” Fuentes wrote. “The proposal will change from the initial draft.”

Chileans will vote on the final draft in December. A majority plans to vote against the new draft, according to pollster Cadem.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.