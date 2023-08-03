(Bloomberg) -- The owners of Chilean salmon farmer Nova Austral SA have presented a debt restructuring plan that would transfer ownership to creditors — but it may pit bondholders against a bank.

Nova Austral, owned by Norwegian private equity firm Altor Equity Partners, presented the plan Wednesday at a Chilean court. It proposes a $487 million capital increase to turn part of its debt into stock.

Norway’s DNB Bank ASA, one of its largest creditors, will receive five shares for every dollar it’s owed. Other bondholders, represented by Nordic Trustee ASA, will receive just one share per dollar. DNB is receiving special treatment because it has made separate loans to the company guaranteed by specific assets, according to Diario Financiero.

Nova owes bondholders $416 million and $69 million to DNB, according to court papers. In 2022, its total revenue was $88 million.

Bondholders, including the Solari-Donaggio family and Moneda Asset Management, will vote on the proposal this month, according to Diario Financiero. Many are balking at the plans, the newspaper said, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

Chilean environmental regulators have fined Nova Austral on several occasions for a total of more than 7 billion pesos ($8.2 million) for breaching production limits. In July of 2022, the regulator went so far as to revoke licenses for three of Nova’s feeding facilities. The company announced on June 20 that it had began judicial reorganization proceedings in a Chilean court.

--With assistance from Valentina Fuentes.

