(Bloomberg) -- A Chilean study said Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s vaccine was 67% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 infections, the first such evidence from a mass vaccination program.

The report, also said that the Sinovac vaccine was 85% effective in preventing hospitalizations, 89% effective in preventing people from entering intensive care units and 80% effective in preventing fatalities.

Chile’s health ministry’s study followed 10.5 million people enrolled in the country’s public health insurance system and included people that had received one dose, two doses and no doses.

