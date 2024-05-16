(Bloomberg) -- Chilean stocks are hovering near an all-time high, driven by a surprisingly strong economy and a rally in copper prices.

The IPSA stock index reached an intraday high of 6757.07 Wednesday, before reversing its advance later in the day. It had closed at a record of 6728.41 on Tuesday.

Credicorp Capital says strong earnings have propped up the market and sees the index climbing to between 7,000 and 7,100 points without specifying a timeframe. Larrain Vial says it could reach 7,200 points in a conservative scenario in coming months.

The IPSA has risen 4.7% so far this year in dollar terms, outperforming Mexico and Brazil, Latin America’s largest economies. Chile’s economic outlook has been slowly improving, allowing the government to recently raise its 2024 economic growth forecast to 2.7% from 2.5%.

Credicorp sees the rise in the price of copper, the appreciation of the Chilean peso and the consequent moderation in inflation expectations adding to the IPSA’s rally, said analyst Rodrigo Godoy in an email.

“We estimate that the stock market has room for additional, albeit moderate, appreciation,” Godoy said.

On the domestic front, Chile has led the process of monetary easing in the region which should lead to stronger economic growth, wrote Larrain Vial analyst Luis Ramos. The central bank has lowered interest rates from 11.25% to 6.5% over the past year.

“We expect a solid recovery in economic activity in 2024 and 2025, driven mainly by greater dynamism of consumption,” Ramos said.

