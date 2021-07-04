(Bloomberg) -- The inauguration ceremony for Chile’s new constitutional convention was postponed Sunday amid clashes between the police and protesters in downtown Santiago.

The inauguration had been planned for 10 a.m. local time but was postponed as police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse crowds in the capital’s downtown. Some elected assembly-members refused to participate in the ceremony as long as police special forces remained near the building.

Chilean electoral officials said they will try to resume the inauguration ceremony later during the day.

Drafting a new constitution was one of the key agreements reached after social unrest gripped the country in October 2019. Mostly left-wing candidates and independents were elected in May to draft the new constitution, with center and right wing parties suffering major defeats.

The convention will have nine months, extendable to 12 months, to draft the new constitution.

