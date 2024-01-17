(Bloomberg) -- Chile sold dollar bonds for the first time this year, joining a series of emerging-market countries that have tested investor appetite following the holiday season.

The South American nation priced $1.7 billion of notes due in 5 years at a spread of 85 basis points over similar US Treasuries, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

The bookrunners for the transaction were BofA Securities, HSBC, JPMorgan, Societe Generale, according to a preliminary prospectus filed on Wednesday.

Chile’s return to international debt markets follows sales from Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Slovenia and a handful of companies from developing nations, which sought to capitalize on a dip in borrowing costs. Emerging-market governments and corporates have tapped markets for hard-currency deals worth $56 billion, marking a busy start to the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“There were high expectations about a Chile issuance and it’s likely that the country is looking to cover its hard-currency obligations for the year,” said William Snead, an analyst at BBVA in New York. “There is appetite for new issues.”

Chile’s Finance Ministry saw its liquid assets fall to levels deemed as “critical” by analysts at Banco Itau. The Treasury held just $1.1 billion in liquid assets in November, the lowest end-November balance in over a decade. Moreover, the Finance Ministry’s dollar balance slid to $301 million from $719 million at end of October.

Earlier this month, Chile unveiled a plan to offer an equivalent of $16.5 billion in bonds this year, 90% of which will be denominated in local currency, according to the Finance Ministry.

Several strategists expect rating firms to downgrade the outlook or even the credit score of Chilean bonds this year after the government’s debt burden doubled in the past decade. Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service have stable outlooks, while S&P Global Ratings has a negative outlook.

