Chile to Deliver Bigger Rate Cut While Colombia May Be Just Getting Started

(Bloomberg) -- Chile is likely to speed up the pace of interest rate reductions while Colombia may be preparing its first cut, possibly joining other Latin American nations that for months have been unwinding some of the world’s most aggressive monetary tightening campaigns.

Chile will reduce its key rate by 75 basis points to 8.25%, according to 11 of 16 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, adding to a campaign that has already lowered borrowing costs by 2.25 percentage points since July. The nation’s central bank had been reducing the pace of easing before the peso rebounded and the global economic scenario improved, potentially giving it room to be more aggressive again.

Colombia’s first cut in more than three years is anticipated by a small majority of economists: 10 of them forecast the central bank to start with a modest 25 basis-point reduction, while eight expect the key rate to remain at 13.25%. Among Latin American major inflation-targeting central banks, only Colombia and Mexico have yet to start easing.

A continued inflation slowdown combined with uneven economic growth in both Chile and Colombia are likely to buttress their policymakers’ decision to lower rates. A less adverse global economic environment, especially after the Federal Reserve last week gave the clearest sign yet it’s done tightening, has also helped. In Chile’s case, the monetary authority is also benefiting from a stronger peso, which has rebounded by about 7% since the prior meeting.

Colombia’s First Cut

Current rate: 13.25%

Time of decision: Tuesday, after 1 p.m. ET

Investors are calling for a rate reduction after Colombia’s gross domestic product unexpectedly contracted 0.3% in the third quarter from the prior year. The result may lead the central bank to cut its 2023 growth forecast below 1%, Governor Leonardo Villar has warned.

More recently, manufacturing production and retail sales fell 5.9% and 11% in October from a year earlier, respectively, indicating activity continues to struggle in the fourth quarter. President Gustavo Petro’s government has dialed up pressure on the central bank to start a monetary easing campaign.

Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla, who is also a member of the monetary policy committee, has already voted to lower borrowing costs in the past two meetings but has so far failed to convince a majority to join him. The government needs the backing of two policymakers to turn the table, as the last two gatherings ended with a 5-2 split vote that kept the rate unchanged.

Annual inflation slowed to 10.15% in November, its eighth straight monthly decline. It’s still above the target of 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Policymakers will monitor the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon on food and energy prices and the possible effects of next year’s minimum wage increase, which is currently being debated by business leaders and unions.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Chile and Colombia both saw demand and activity quickly rebound to levels above potential in the aftermath of the pandemic, bolstered by extraordinary stimulus measures that contributed to very high inflation. High interest rates that followed have started to reverse in Chile, thanks to higher policy credibility and the large and quick fiscal adjustment. In Colombia, room for lower rates is limited by stronger price indexation, the slow fiscal correction and government policies that have made the transition more difficult.”

— Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

Chile’s Bigger Reduction

Current rate: 9%

Time of decision: Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET

Chile board members led by Rosanna Costa are calibrating their easing campaign to ensure inflation eases to the 3% target without suffocating the economy.

Investors have been debating about what the central bank’s response will be to last month’s faster-than-expected inflation, which will be one of the biggest points of interest in policymakers’ post-meeting statement.

Consumer prices rose 0.7% from the previous month, more than three times as fast as analysts expected, on widespread gains across sectors. A closely-watched gauge excluding volatile items increased 0.5%, compared with a flat reading in October.

Some analysts, including those at Oxford Economics, consider the November reading to a one-off and bet that improving global financial conditions will create extra space to deliver a rate cut of 75 basis points. But others are sounding the alarm, saying the November print could prompt a more hawkish response from the central bank.

“In reaction to November’s core inflation of 0.5%, there is a high risk that the board will overreact and cut the monetary policy rate by only 25 basis points,” Leonardo Suarez, research director at LarrainVial, wrote in a note.

While board members will publish their updated inflation forecasts in the monetary policy report Dec. 20, economists will be keen to see if they comment on the appreciating peso. A stronger local currency helps alleviate price pressures associated with imports.

