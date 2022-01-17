(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s Health Ministry toughened mobility restrictions in Santiago’s Metropolitan Region and 45 other municipalities nationwide, as the government copes with a surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

Fewer people will be allowed at events in homes and public spaces, and restaurants will cut seating capacity, the Health Ministry informed on Monday. Healthcare workers will also start receiving a second booster shot this week.

Chile is home to one of the world’s most successful vaccination drives against Covid-19, with over 92% of people 18 years and older inoculated with two doses. While the country has been hit by a fresh surge in cases, it is so far eschewing strict quarantines used in recent years. The government also cut isolation period for people sickened with the virus to seven days from 10.

In total, Chile has administered close to 46 million doses in a country that’s home to 19 million people, according to data on the Health Ministry website.

