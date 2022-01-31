(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s unemployment rate fell to the lowest level since late 2019 as the central bank extends its aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at cooling a strong economy.

The jobless rate slid to 7.2% in the three months through December from 7.5% before, matching the median estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Retail sales rose 15.3% that month compared to a year prior, while manufacturing and industrial production also gained, the national statistics agency reported on Monday.

Chile’s economy likely grew the most on record in 2021 as emergency measures against Covid-19 sparked demand and an efficient vaccination drive allowed commerce to quickly reopen. The robust expansion pressured inflation and prompted the central bank to raise rates by 500 basis points since July. Still, uncertainty is weighing on investors amid the re-write of the constitution.

