(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s unemployment rate snapped a streak of nine straight declines in a sign that the nation’s recovery is slowing amid soaring inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes.

The jobless rate ticked up to 7.3% in the three months through January, above the 7.2% median estimate from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Retail sales gained 14.2% in the month compared to a year prior, less than the 18.5% median forecast, while industrial production contracted 1.1%, the national statistics agency reported on Monday.

Chile’s economy is expected to cool going forward after a near-12% expansion in 2021, as the impact of stimulus measures wanes. Policy makers have already raised borrowing costs by 500 basis points since July and are warning that the crisis in Ukraine may complicate matters by driving up local fuel prices. Uncertainty is also high as the country drafts a new constitution.

Read more: Chile’s New Finance Chief Vows to Reduce Economic Uncertainty

On Tuesday, the central bank will release activity data for January.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.