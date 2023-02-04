(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe in a third region ravaged by wildfires with the death toll in the South American country climbing to 22.

The fires in the south and central parts of the country have been fanned by a severe heat wave and dry winds, officials said. Boric said on Saturday he requested more help fighting the blazes from the neighboring countries of Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. He also thanked Argentine President Alberto Fernandez for pledging aid.

“On top of rescuers, we’ll receive machinery. We’re working different countries for help in this emergency,” Boric tweeted.

The total number of people that have died as result of the fires has risen to 22, according to data gathered by the country’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service and cited by Interior Minister Carolina Toha. More than 554 people have been injured, Toha added during a press conference on Saturday. Nearly 100 houses have been destroyed and more than 1,400 people have been evacuated from their homes.

The scope has reached historic levels, with some 250 blazes burning. “The size of surface affected by fires within last week is the same as overall size last year,” Toha said.

Temperatures are at a record high.

The wildfires are the latest example of extreme weather, and its damaging effects, fueled by climate change.

The interior ministry announced Saturday a third emergency order in Araucania. The designation will enable the country to fight the wildfires with all tools available, it said in a tweet. The regions of Nuble and Biobio are also under emergency.

The government is looking for contracts to widen Chile’s air fleet to attend the fires, Toha said earlier, according to El Mercurio.

Forestry companies agreed to close temporarily some operations in central and southern Chile this week. The government also ordered the closure of National Parks between Santiago and Aysen as a precaution.

(Updates number of deaths in lead graph, adds Interior Minister comments on the number of injured, historic scope)

