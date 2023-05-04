(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government plans to resume talks on key reforms with local political parties next week after Sunday’s election for Constitutional Council, Finance Minister Mario Marcel said.

“Some political groups had asked us to wait until after the elections to resume talks and reach a fiscal agreement,” Marcel told reporters in a televised press conference on Thursday.

President Gabriel Boric’s government is seeking to revive its tax reform proposal after its initial legislation was rejected by Congress in March. There will also be discussions on other bills regarding the minimum wage and the mining royalty, Marcel said.

Chileans will head to the polls Sunday to select the 50 members of a Constitutional Council that will spearhead the drafting of a new charter. When asked if the results of the election could affect the reform agenda, Marcel said the government is focused on its own bills.

