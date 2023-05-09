Chilean Companies Are Less Pessimistic Even as Economic Slowdown Is Set to Continue, Survey Shows

(Bloomberg) -- Chilean companies are turning less pessimistic over the outlook for the economy, even amid expectations of stagnation this year, the central bank said, citing a survey of companies.

In the past, fears of a steeper recession predominated, the bank said in a report on its website, without given index levels for corporate perception.

The report comes after policymakers repeatedly said that the local economy is adjusting more slowly than expected. The bank last month increased its growth estimate for the year to between -0.5% and 0.5% from a previous estimate of a contraction of 0.75% to 1.75%, and reiterated that it will keep its monetary policy rate high. But the change in perceptions is not all good news.

“The interviewees do not expect a quick recovery in activity, since the smaller magnitude of the adjustment would also make it last longer,” the central bank said.

Chile’s monetary authority interviewed 28 companies between April 14 and May 3.

Other key insights from the survey:

Companies’ performance continues to deteriorate and sales continue to decline; costs remain high and profit margins are contracting

Companies are seeking less expensive suppliers to lower their costs Less companies are raising prices to counter lower margins

Companies report slight decreases in staffing and don’t rule out larger adjustments if sales deteriorate beyond expectations Companies have seen an increase in applicants per vacancy and a decrease in worker turnover

Less companies say they plan to invest this year but more companies say they will complete their investment plans

