(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s professional football league is inviting investors to bid for a stake in its media rights, a move that mirrors steps taken by Europe’s biggest leagues.

Asociación Nacional de Fútbol Profesional plans to sell 20% of a company controlling the commercial rights of the country’s top two football divisions, according to a document seen by Bloomberg News.

ANFP is looking for a high-profile investor that can create new revenue streams with a focus on technology innovation. The newly-created company will house television, naming, sponsorship and licensing rights, the document shows.

A spokesman for the ANFP declined to comment.

The sale is likely to attract private equity firms, which have shown themselves to be eager for exposure to the world’s most-watched sport with a string of similar deals across Europe.

In the last two years, CVC Capital Partners has acquired minority stakes in companies owning the media rights to Ligue 1 in France and La Liga in Spain. The firm is currently competing with Advent International and Blackstone Inc. for a slice of broadcast revenue tied to Germany’s Bundesliga, Bloomberg News has reported.

Chile’s top two men’s football leagues have 16 teams each. The country has produced famous players such as Alexis Sanchez, David Pizarro and Arturo Vidal, who have all competed at the highest level in European football. Chile’s national team has been among the most successful in South America in the last decade, winning the region’s Copa América tournament in 2015 and 2016.

