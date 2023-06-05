(Bloomberg) -- Chilean President Gabriel Boric’s approval rating rose to the highest in a year after the former student protest leader said he will insist on tax increases to fund a long list of social programs.

Roughly 41% of people support Boric, up from 31% in the previous reading, according to a weekly Cadem poll published late on Sunday. The president’s standing improved among all population segments, with double-digit increases among women, youth and the middle class.

The increasing support gives the world’s youngest leader some respite as he faces challenges including rising crime and a weak economy. The poll follows Boric’s State of the Nation address, during which he vowed to take a tax reform proposal to the Senate next month. He also said pension reform had become a national “urgency” and stressed the government’s commitment to public security.

Read more: Chile’s Boric Outlines Fresh Tax Reform Push for Social Agenda

The Cadem poll surveyed 712 people by phone between June 1-2. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.