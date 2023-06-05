You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Chilean President Boric Sees Approval Rating Jump to Highest Level in a Year
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chilean President Gabriel Boric’s approval rating rose to the highest in a year after the former student protest leader said he will insist on tax increases to fund a long list of social programs.
Roughly 41% of people support Boric, up from 31% in the previous reading, according to a weekly Cadem poll published late on Sunday. The president’s standing improved among all population segments, with double-digit increases among women, youth and the middle class.
The increasing support gives the world’s youngest leader some respite as he faces challenges including rising crime and a weak economy. The poll follows Boric’s State of the Nation address, during which he vowed to take a tax reform proposal to the Senate next month. He also said pension reform had become a national “urgency” and stressed the government’s commitment to public security.
Read more: Chile’s Boric Outlines Fresh Tax Reform Push for Social Agenda
The Cadem poll surveyed 712 people by phone between June 1-2. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.
