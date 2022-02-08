(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s consumer prices rose at more than twice the pace analysts expected last month, corroborating the central bank’s recent surprise decision to whack up the key interest rate by the most in over 20 years.

Prices leaped 1.2% in January, compared with the 0.5% median estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The inflation rate unexpectedly climbed to 7.7%, rising for the 11th consecutive month, the national statistics institute reported on Tuesday.

The figures provide more bad news for policy makers who have raised borrowing costs by 500 basis points to 5.5% since July, with no sign inflation will return to the 3% target any time soon. Strong consumer spending and higher commodity costs are keeping prices under pressure. Outgoing Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda said in an interview last week that cost-of-living increases will slow later this year.

“Inflation pressures are running wild,” Andres Abadia wrote in a Pantheon Macroeconomics report. “The central bank likely will continue to withdraw monetary support,” raising the key rate to at least 7%.

Read more: Chile Signals Tax Rise to Cope With Growing ‘Social Pressures’

Chile’s peso rose 0.5% following the inflation report, the biggest gain among 24 emerging market currencies tracked by Bloomberg after the Russian ruble.

Food Costs

Consumer prices climbed across the board in January, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages leaping 1.6%, the biggest increase for that month since at least 2010, according to the statistics institute. Transportation costs leaped 2.8%.

“The underlying trend in food inflation is rising rapidly,” Abadia said.

Chile’s central bank surprised financial markets by raising rates by 150 basis points on Jan. 26. In an accompanying statement, policy makers wrote that recent activity data has been above forecasts and there are significant inflationary risks.

Last week, outgoing President Sebastian Pinera tapped Rosanna Costa as Chile’s first-ever female central bank chief. Costa, who has been a bank board member since 2017, is expected to forge ahead with borrowing cost hikes.

(Adds analyst comment on fourth paragraph, peso reaction in fifth, food prices in sixth.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.