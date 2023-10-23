(Bloomberg) -- Chile traders raised their interest rate forecasts for December and next year after the central bank said it will consider the recent peso rout at this week’s policy meeting.

Policymakers will lower borrowing costs to 8.25% at the end of the year and then to 6% by next October, above the prior forecasts of 8% and 5.25%, respectively, according to a central bank survey published Monday. Traders kept bets the central bank will cut rates 75 basis points to 8.75% this Thursday.

Chile’s central bank is relaxing monetary policy as inflation extends its yearlong decline toward the 3% target. Still, that easing cycle, coupled with chances of new borrowing cost hikes in the US and a weakened Chinese economy, has driven the peso down 13% in the past three months. In e-mailed comments to Bloomberg News late on Tuesday, the monetary authority said it will weigh that “very important” decline at this week’s rate decision.

Read more: Chile Central Bank Nods at Peso Rout in Verbal Intervention

A weaker currency fans inflation by making imports more expensive. Chile is especially vulnerable given it buys most of its fuels from abroad.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.