(Bloomberg) -- Chilean investment firm Scale Capital SA said it reached an agreement to acquire DirecTV’s operations in Venezuela and will restore the signal as soon as Friday.

The service will operate within the existing DirecTV infrastructure, be free for the first 90 days and is subject to local approval, Scale Capital said in a statement. Former DirecTV head, Alexander Elorriaga, will take over as the new company director, according to the release.

The announcement comes nearly three months after AT&T Inc. said it would shut down operations in the country because it was caught between restrictions imposed via U.S. sanctions and the mandates of the Venezuelan government. U.S. officials said Nicolas Maduro’s regime insisted that DirecTV carry channels from sanctioned entities, prompting the departure.

On its website, Scale Capital says it “leads major turnarounds to deliver sustainable profitability.” Managing Partner Oliver Flogel is a former chief executive officer of Telefonica Chile.

Neither Scale Capital or AT&T immediately replied to requests for comment. Telecommunications regulator Conatel wrote on its Twitter account that Scale Capital had reestablished the DirecTV signal.

Some of DirecTV’s two million Venezuelan clients, who after years of state censorship and economic decline have very limited options to access news and entertainment, celebrated recovering signal on social media. DirecTV appeared as the number-one trending topic on Twitter nationwide.

In May, Maduro reacted to DirecTV’s departure by using the Supreme Court to takeover the company’s local assets in jailed three of its top executives, Hector Rivero, Carlos Villamizar and Rodolfo Carrano, accusing them of fraud, boycott and destabilizing the economy. They are currently being held at the intelligence police headquarters in Caracas.

DirecTV was the leader in the pay-television market in Venezuela, with 45% of total users as of mid-2019, according to Conatel.

