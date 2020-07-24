(Bloomberg) -- Chileans are lining up at pension fund offices by the thousands, even before a law allowing them to withdraw money from their retirement savings is promulgated by the president.

People went to the offices to obtain a code needed to tap their funds, or simply to find out how much money they had in their accounts, according to interviews with local television stations.

A quick search to obtain a code from the website of the largest pension fund, AFP Provida, showed a queue of over 100,000 people trying to do the same process. Chile’s pension funds manage assets worth about $200 billion, and the bill approved by lawmakers yesterday allows people to take out 10% of their savings.

Read more: Chile Government Concedes Pension Defeat After Landmark Bill

President Sebastian Pinera, who had bitterly opposed the pension bill, conceded defeat Thursday and said he would sign it into law today. After that, it needs to be published in the official gazette before taking effect.

The decision to formally ratify the reform seeks to “make easier and speed up the withdrawal of pension savings given the difficult economic and social situation that many families are going through,” the government said in a statement.

