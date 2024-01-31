(Bloomberg) -- It turns out that not even the prospect of chicken crispers and a spice-a-rita could get Americans to leave the house during January’s freeze.

The frigid temperatures that gripped parts of the US will hurt results for the current quarter at Brinker International, the owner of Chili’s and Maggiano’s Little Italy, the company said Wednesday.

“The January period ending today has experienced particularly tough and continuous weather issues across a broad swath of the country,” Joe Taylor, chief financial officer, said on a call with analysts.

Bone-chilling temperatures from Chicago to Texas around mid-January closed schools, grounded flights and kept many people at home. The weather will probably lead to a $10 million to $12 million hit to the quarter that wraps up at the end of March, Taylor said, calling it a “pretty significant” impact.

Sales trends have already started bouncing back as the US has thawed out, according to Brinker.

