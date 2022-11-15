(Bloomberg) -- Award-winning writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie joined Emma Barnett meets… to discuss freedom of speech, “cancel culture” and why she defended J.K. Rowling against accusations of transphobia. She also explains how she feels teaming up with Beyoncé promoted feminism.

She weighs in on Elon Musk’s turbulent takeover of Twitter, too, telling Barnett that a single person shouldn’t control a social media platform with so much influence, and that its “pile on” nature of enabling attacks should stop.

