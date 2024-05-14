(Bloomberg) -- Chime Financial Inc., the fintech known for its fee-free banking services, is now offering consumers the option of accessing as much as $500 of their paychecks before they arrive.

It’s the first time Chime has veered into offering a service known as earned-wage access. Chime’s offering, called MyPay, lets consumers unlock some of their earned pay for free within one to two days of making a request, or instantly for a $2 fee.

The allure of earned-wage access has attracted dozens of financial-technology firms as it’s grown in popularity, along with companies such as retailers Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., which have rolled out the technology for their own workers. Earned-wage access — billed as a better alternative to high-interest payday loans — has drawn scrutiny, especially on the state level, creating a regulatory patchwork of sorts for fintechs to navigate.

Chime Chief Executive Officer Chris Britt said the company is keeping a close eye on rules as they evolve.

“The regulation in the area is still sort of a work in progress,” he said in a Bloomberg Television interview Wednesday. “We are in regular contact with regulators.”

Read more: Popular Apps for Early Payday Draw Critics Citing 330% Rate Risk

Though it offers bank-like services, Chime itself isn’t a bank. It’s also not a public company, though Bloomberg News reported in March that the firm, which was valued at $25 billion in 2021, is eyeing a public listing next year. Chime recently agreed to pay more than $4.5 million to resolve claims by the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that it failed to promptly refund consumers after their accounts were closed.

Chime doesn’t have concrete plans for an initial public offering to announce yet, but will soon, Britt said in the interview. The company is focused on setting itself up for the future and hasn’t had to raise a new round of funding, he said. Chime has close to $1 billion of cash on its balance sheet and has been able to increase its market share during a time of disruption in the fintech space.

“We ended Q4 as the No. 1 most-downloaded banking app in America. We have over 7 million monthly active Chime accounts,” Britt said. “The majority of our members used us as a primary, direct-deposit, everyday spending card. So the business is performing extremely well. We had a profitable Q1.”

