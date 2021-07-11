(Bloomberg) -- Beijing firmly opposes Washington’s “unreasonable suppression” of its companies after the U.S. added 23 Chinese entities to an economic blacklist, the country’s commerce ministry said in a statement.

The move has seriously undermined international trade rules, a spokesman from the ministry said in the statement posted on its website. China will take necessary steps to protect its legitimate interests, the ministry said, without elaborating.

See also: U.S. Slaps Curbs on 34 Entities, Faults China Firms on Abuses

Fourteen of the Chinese enterprises that were added to the blacklist are alleged to be involved in human-rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. The list bans American firms from doing business with the companies without first obtaining a U.S. government license.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.