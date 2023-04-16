(Bloomberg) -- China joined the United Nations Security Council and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in calling for a cease-fire in Sudan, as reports suggest that at least 56 civilians have died in the military clashes that broke out in the Darfur region on April 15.

“China is highly concerned about the developments in Sudan and is calling for a cease-fire from both sides to avoid an escalation of the situation,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement. “China hopes all sides in Sudan will enhance communications to jointly push forward a political transition.”

A longstanding dispute between the army and a rival paramilitary group for control of the nation erupted into violence on Saturday. At least 56 civilians have been killed and hundreds more injured, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, a non-governmental organization.

In a statement, the UN Security Council called for calm and stressed the importance of maintaining humanitarian access. Blinken also said the US urged “all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilizations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues.”

