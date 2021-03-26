(Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech companies trading in the U.S. whipsawed on concern they could be kicked off American exchanges, halting an earlier rebound that was triggered by a report that three bellwethers were being targeted by big block trades.

Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd briefly rose after a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that large, unregistered block trades in those stocks were being offered. The rally was short-lived, though, as traders focused back on speculation that U.S. regulators would revive threats to delist some Chinese giants. The Nasdaq China US Internet Tiger Index has tumbled more than 8% this week.

Losses in Chinese stocks this week followed a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.

Despite the losses in some big Chinese names, giants such as JD.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. gained Friday.

Some traders said word of the block-trade offerings lessened fears that a broader move was unfolding throughout the sector. Goldman Sachs was shopping stakes in each company on behalf of an unknown seller before the market opened, the person said.

In Tencent Music, 50 million shares were offered at $17.60 to the latest market price -- a maximum discount of 14%. That’s the same discount as the 32 million-share block of Vipshop shares, offered as low as $27.60.

A block of 10 million Baidu shares was offered at $185 to the latest market price. That’s a maximum discount of 9.6% to Thursday’s closing price, but closer to a 14% discount to the stock’s higher levels early on Friday before the offering began.

