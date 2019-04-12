(Bloomberg) -- China has struck a deal with Malaysia to resume the East Coast Rail Link project at a smaller cost and scope.

The project will now cost 44 billion ringgit ($10.7 billion) instead of the original 65.5 billion ringgit, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office. Premier Mahathir Mohamad revived talks on the rail link after canceling it earlier as the Southeast Asian country struggled to narrow its budget deficit.

The deal could be a boon for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which has seen Asian governments from Myanmar to Maldives reassessing Chinese investments amid concern over sovereignty and large borrowings. The rail link is meant to connect much of Peninsular Malaysia’s eastern coast, whose economy lags the wealthier western coast, to a major port near the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Mahathir has shown more willingness to revive some infrastructure projects after embarking on spending cuts and a corruption crackdown last year. The government was almost done with its budget review and is now ready to look toward state investments to boost economic growth, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in February.

Malaysia has discussed possible fundraising through a yuan-denominated bond sale with China’s support, Lim said at the time. Such an offer would mark the country’s debut Panda bond issuance, after it returned to the Samurai bond market this year for the first time in three decades.

