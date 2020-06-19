(Bloomberg) --

China agreed with global experts that it’s unlikely food trade is responsible for causing a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, indicating it’ll no longer consider imposing restrictions.

China has taken the advice of international organizations that there’s a low risk of imported food transmitting the virus, and no food restrictions will be imposed, Song Yueqian, an official at the customs administration, said at a briefing Friday.

“There is no evidence of infection via the digestive system through food consumption, including seafood products,” Feng Luzhao, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at same briefing.

China’s new findings will likely ease scrutiny over imported food, and provide relief for exporters of seafood whose sales to China had already plunged over 30% in the first four months of the year, before Beijing reported a resurgence in Covid-19 cases this month.

The new outbreak had been blamed on imported salmon after the head of a food market where clusters were detected said the virus had been traced to a chopping board used by a seller of the red-fleshed fish.

Fears over whether food can transmit viruses had led salmon to be boycotted in China, even after the World Health Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is “not aware of any evidence” to suggest that food can transmit the respiratory virus.

Read: Salmon Farmers Hit by China Boycott After New Virus Outbreak

After the new infections were found, the customs department said it had tested a total 47,812 samples of imported seafood, meat, vegetables, fruit as well as packing and cold storage, all of which were found negative for the coronavirus. The tests were conducted between June 11-18.

There have been no delays in clearing customs due to the testing of imported goods, and the customs department will continue to monitor the overseas virus situation to determine how long testing should continue, the Custom’s Song told Bloomberg News on the sidelines of the briefing.

While China represents a small portion of global salmon demand, making up less than 5% last year, it’s one of the fastest growing markets. Prior to the crisis, the top four exporters -- Chile, Norway, Australia and Denmark -- had seen demand steadily grow to $686 million last year due to rising middle-class incomes and a shift to healthier diets.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.