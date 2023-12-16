(Bloomberg) -- Tang Xiao’ou, co-founder of Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime Group Inc., died on Friday after an illness, the company said in a statement.

Born in 1968, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate and information engineering professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Tang had a 21% stake in SenseTime, according to the firm’s 2022 annual report. His net worth last stood at $1.1 billion, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows.

SenseTime, best known as a leader in computer vision, was among the first Chinese tech firms to receive government approval to publicly roll out its own ChatGPT-like services. The company, earlier backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., listed publicly in Hong Kong in one of the most highly anticipated debuts of 2021.

SenseTime shares have fallen in recent weeks after short-seller Grizzly Research released a report accusing the firm of inflating revenues. Its shares last traded at HK$1.26, less than a third of its listing price.

SenseTime was blacklisted by the US government in 2019 on allegations related to human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang province.

